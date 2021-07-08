Shahjalal Islami Bank holds 11th AGM

Banking

TBS Report
08 July, 2021, 10:05 pm
Last modified: 08 July, 2021, 10:08 pm

Related News

Shahjalal Islami Bank holds 11th AGM

TBS Report
08 July, 2021, 10:05 pm
Last modified: 08 July, 2021, 10:08 pm

Shahjalal Islami Bank Securities Limited (SJIBSL) on Wednesday held its 11th Annual General Meeting (AGM) through a virtual platform.

The meeting was presided over by the Chairman of the Board of Directors of SJIBSL Mohammed Younus, reads a press release.

All the financial transactions of the securities of the previous year were discussed elaborately in the AGM.

Among others the Directors of Shahjalal Islami Bank Securities Ltd. Md Sanaullah Shahid, AK Azad, Akkas Uddin Mollah, Khandaker Shakib Ahmed, Md Harun Miah, Tahera Faruque, the Managing Director & CEO of Shahjalal Islami Bank M Shahidul Islam, the Additional Managing Director of the Bank Abdul Aziz, the Deputy Managing Directors Md Shahjahan Shiraj, M Akhter Hossain, Mian Quamrul Hasan Chowdhury, the Company Secretary of the Bank Md Abul Bashar, the CFO of the Bank Md Jafar Sadeq, the CEO of the Securities Md Anwer Hossain and the other Directors & Shareholders were took part in the Virtual AGM.

Shahjalal Islami Bank

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Method Melody: Bangladesh’s first e-platform for music education

Method Melody: Bangladesh’s first e-platform for music education

2h | Videos
TBS Today: Young and sick by covid

TBS Today: Young and sick by covid

2h | Videos
TBS World: Are Taliban re-entering Afghanistan as US troops leave the country?

TBS World: Are Taliban re-entering Afghanistan as US troops leave the country?

2h | Videos
Ashrayan project: Hopes of the homeless turn into frustration

Ashrayan project: Hopes of the homeless turn into frustration

6h | Videos

Most Read

1
Hossain Zillur Rahman. Illustration: TBS
Thoughts

‘Most private sector employers say they are not getting DU graduates with appropriate skills’

2
Most banks post moderate half-yearly operating profits
Banking

Most banks post moderate half-yearly operating profits

3
Evaly refunds come with long post-dated cheques
Corporates

Evaly refunds come with long post-dated cheques

4
Dr Fakrul Alam. Illustration: TBS
Thoughts

‘You can’t compare DU to even the best private universities’

5
An aerial view of the under-construction single port mooring with a double pipeline surrounded by green hills in Cox’s Bazar. Photo: Abul Kashem/TBS
Economy

Cox’s Bazar: An economic game-changer in the making

6
Japan Tobacco’s huge FDI can’t find footing in Bangladesh
Economy

Japan Tobacco’s huge FDI can’t find footing in Bangladesh