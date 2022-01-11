SFIL signs MoU with SCB for cash management service

Strategic Finance & Investments Limited (SFIL) has signed MoU with Standard Chartered Bank for cash management service recently.

SFIL will access SCB's outstanding range of payment, collection, liquidity and investment services under this deal.

Irteza Ahmed Khan, managing director & CEO of SFIL, Luthful Arefin Khan, head of transaction banking of SCB signed this agreement on behalf of the respective organisations in presence of other senior management team members.

Mohammad Razibuzzaman Khan- Deputy CFO, Md. Shajedul Haque- Head of Retail from SFIL and Md. Tabrez Bin Mahbub- Executive Director, Head of Transaction Banking Sales CCIB Client Coverage, Sohaib H Chowdhury- Associate Director, Transaction Banking Sales CCIB Client Coverage from SCB were present.