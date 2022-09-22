Service Hub Limited gets approval as payment system operator

Banking

TBS Report
22 September, 2022, 09:20 pm
Last modified: 22 September, 2022, 09:24 pm

Related News

Service Hub Limited gets approval as payment system operator

The company will operate under the brand name “PayStation”

TBS Report
22 September, 2022, 09:20 pm
Last modified: 22 September, 2022, 09:24 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Service Hub Limited has secured approval as a payment system operator (PSO) for running an online payment system.

The company will operate under the brand name "PayStation," according to a circular issued by the Bangladesh Bank yesterday.

A senior official of the central bank told TBS that Service Hub Limited applied for approval almost two years ago. Their application has been approved after various stages of verification.

A total of eight PSO institutions have been sanctioned so far. Apart from Service Hub Limited, others are IT Consultants Ltd, Software Shop Limited, ShurjoMukhi Ltd, Portonics Limited, Walletmix Limited, Soft Tech Innovation Limited and Optimum Solution & Services Limited.

Online Payment / Service Hub Limited / payment system operator

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Zareen Tasneem Sharif. Sketch: TBS

How a plan to rescue Matuail landed Zareen the ‘Junior Nobel Prize’

10h | Pursuit
Photo: Bloomberg

LinkedIn’s future is a joke

8h | Pursuit
Illustration: TBS

Why hundi’s reign is not ending anytime soon

11h | Panorama
The Kanchpur Bridge is never free of traffic. Emissions from the busy road contribute to air pollution. Photo: Rajib Dhar

Where children attend school in masks all year round: Inside Gognogor and Simrail - two most polluted areas of Bangladesh

13h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

BFF officials seated while champion footballers standing behind

BFF officials seated while champion footballers standing behind

6m | Videos
Lack of education could not prevent auto-rickshaw drivers from taking advantage of technology

Lack of education could not prevent auto-rickshaw drivers from taking advantage of technology

31m | Videos
Putin orders mobilisation in defense of Russia

Putin orders mobilisation in defense of Russia

1h | Videos
Is globalisation coming to an end?

Is globalisation coming to an end?

6h | Videos

Most Read

1
Auditing licence of four chartered accountants suspended
Bangladesh

Auditing licence of four chartered accountants suspended

2
Bishwamvarpur upazila in Sunamganj, surrounded by haors and hills, emerges as a striking tourist destination with a refreshed outlook, thanks to the initiatives taken by UNO Md Sadi Ur Rahin Zadid. Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

How a UNO transforms a Sunamganj upazila into a tourist destination

3
Mandatory tax return filing relaxed for loans, credit cards
NBR

Mandatory tax return filing relaxed for loans, credit cards

4
Bangladeshi brides and their love affair with Sabyasachi outfits
Mode

Bangladeshi brides and their love affair with Sabyasachi outfits

5
The open sitting space of Adda Bilash, one of the popular garden cafes at Keraniganj. PHOTOS: NOOR-A-ALAM
Food

Garden cafes of Keraniganj: A great new weekend getaway destination

6
Richard Lynn: A controversial author with racist takes on South Asian intelligence 
World+Biz

Richard Lynn: A controversial author with racist takes on South Asian intelligence 