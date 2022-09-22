Service Hub Limited gets approval as payment system operator

Service Hub Limited has secured approval as a payment system operator (PSO) for running an online payment system.

The company will operate under the brand name "PayStation," according to a circular issued by the Bangladesh Bank yesterday.

A senior official of the central bank told TBS that Service Hub Limited applied for approval almost two years ago. Their application has been approved after various stages of verification.

A total of eight PSO institutions have been sanctioned so far. Apart from Service Hub Limited, others are IT Consultants Ltd, Software Shop Limited, ShurjoMukhi Ltd, Portonics Limited, Walletmix Limited, Soft Tech Innovation Limited and Optimum Solution & Services Limited.