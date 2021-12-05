Selim RF Hussain reappointed as Brac Bank CEO

Selim RF Hussain has been reappointed as managing director and CEO of Brac Bank Limited till March 2026.

The chairman and board of directors of the bank made the announcement recently, said a press release on Sunday.

Hussain's reappointment has also been approved by the Bangladesh Bank and made effective from November 2021.

Selim RF Hussain said, "Together, we are determined to take Brac Bank to the next level in terms of market share, while continuing to progress the financial inclusion and value based development agenda of our founding Chairperson, Sir Fazle Hasan Abed, KCMG."

Hussain began his journey at Brac Bank from November 2015 and has since served two three-year terms with the bank.

He has worked in various roles with two multi-national banks in Bangladesh, ANZ Grindlays Bank and Standard Chartered Bank, for twenty-four years, before moving to the IDLC Group in 2010.

Hussain led IDLC Finance for six years before moving to Brac Bank in 2015.