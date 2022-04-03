SBAC Bank steps into 10th year

SBAC Bank steps into 10th year

South Bangla Agriculture and Commerce Bank Limited celebrated its tenth founding anniversary. 

On the occasion, SABC Chairman Abdul Kadir Molla handed over the founding anniversary logo to the bank's Managing Director and CEO Mosleh Uddin Ahmed at its head office on Sunday, reads a press release.

Also present were the bank's Additional Managing Director M Shamsul Arefin, Deputy Managing Director Altaf Hossain Bhuyan, Principal of SBAC Bank Training Institute AKM Falzur Rahman and the bank's Head of Division and Senior Management.
 

