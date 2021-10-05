SBAC Bank organizes Business Meets with Managers

TBS Report
05 October, 2021, 01:10 pm
Last modified: 05 October, 2021, 01:14 pm

SBAC Bank organizes Business Meets with Managers

The Bank’s Managing Director and CEO, Mosleh Uddin Ahmed presided over the meeting.

TBS Report
05 October, 2021, 01:10 pm
Last modified: 05 October, 2021, 01:14 pm
SBAC Bank organizes Business Meets with Managers

Abdul Kadir Molla, Chairman of South Bangla Agriculture and Commerce Bank Limited, delivered his speech as the chief guest at the Business Meets with Managers at the Bank's Head Office on Tuesday 4 October 2021, stated a press release. 

The Bank's Managing Director and CEO, Mosleh Uddin Ahmed presided over the meeting.

The Bank's Additional Managing Director M. Shamsul Arefin, Deputy Managing Director Shafiuddin Ahmed & Md Kamal Uddin, and Divisional Heads of the bank were presented at the program. Deputy Managing Director  Md. Mamunur Rashid Molla & Md. Altaf Hossain Bhuyan and the Head of Branches were connected in the program virtually.     

