SBAC Bank opens Fakirhat sub-branch in Bagerhat

TBS Report
30 March, 2022, 06:40 pm
Last modified: 30 March, 2022, 06:46 pm

Photo: Courtesy.
Photo: Courtesy.

South Bangla Agriculture and Commerce (SBAC) Bank Limited launched its sub-branch at Fakirhat in Bagerhat on Wednesday.

M Shamsul Arefin, additional managing director of SBAC Bank, inaugurated the sub-branch, reads a press release.

Md Sajedul Alam Khan, manager of Khulna Branch, presided over the ceremony.

Fakirhat Union Parishad Chairman Shirin Aktar Kislu was present in the ceremony as special guest.

Among others, Katakhali Branch Manager Md Shahidur Rahman, Md Abdur Rashid, manager of Khulna KDA Branch, Shaikh Abu Kayes Ahmed, manager of Labonchara Branch, Mohd Monjurul Alam, manager of Khanjahan Ali Mazar Branch, Nazrul Islam, manager of Faltita Branch and senior executives of the Bank including local dignitaries were present in the occasion.

Md Masud Rana, in-charge of the sub-branch, expressed his gratitude.

