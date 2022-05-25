SBAC bank opens agent outlet in Narsingdi

Photo: Courtesy

An agent banking outlet of South Bangla Agriculture and Commerce Bank Ltd has been inaugurated at Narsingdi Plaza of Satirpara of Narsingdi as part of financial inclusion.

Abdul Kadir Molla, Chairman of South Bangla Agriculture and Commerce Bank Ltd., inaugurated the outlet on Wednesday (25 May), reads a press release.

Managing Director and CEO of the Bank Mosleh Uddin Ahmed, presided over the ceremony; while Additional Managing Director M Shamsul Arefin, Deputy Managing Directors Md Nurul Azim and AKM Rashedul Haque Chowdhury, divisional heads and top executives of the bank including local dignitaries were present.

Md Firoj Chowdhury, Head of Agent Banking unit of the Bank, have the vote of thanks to all of the participants.