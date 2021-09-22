SBAC bank officials to enjoy 0% EMI facility on KONKA, GREE products

SBAC Bank credit card holders and employees will enjoy 0% EMI facility up to 12 months on purchases of KONKA and GREE branded all products.

An agreement has been signed between the South Bangla Agriculture and Commerce Bank Limited and Electro Mart Limited in this regard, said a press release.

M Shamsul Arefin, Additional Managing Director of SBAC Bank and Md Nurul Afsar, Deputy Managing Director of Electro Mart signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organisations on Wednesday.

SBAC Bank's Managing Director and CEO Mosleh Uddin Ahmed was also present at the event.

Mohammad Shafiul Azam, Vice President and Head of Card Division of SBAC Bank, Mahmud Un Nabi Chowdhury, General Manager Sales and Marketing of Electro Mart, Md Julhak Hossain, Senior Manager Retail Sales along others high officials from both the organisations were also present in the occasion.