SBAC Bank observed 47th National Mourning Day

South Bangla Agriculture & Commerce Bank Ltd observed the 47th National Mourning Day with several programmes.

A virtual discussion meeting was held through online platform (Zoom) commemorating the life and works of Father of the Nation, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and the tragic events of 15 August, said a press release.

At the end of the discussion, prayers were held for the forgiveness of souls of all the martyrs of 15 August.

A tribute was also paid to the mural of Father of the nation established at Bangabandhu corner at the head office of the bank. Standing in front of the head office, a five-minute silence was observed in memory of all the victims.

Abdul Kadir Molla, chairman of the Board of Directors of the bank, graced the event as chief guest in the virtual discussion.

The other board of directors were connected online alongside the managing director and CEO of the bank, Mosleh Uddin Ahmed.

Senior management, other officers of the bank and managers of 106 other branches were present at the event.