SBAC Bank launches QR Merchant Payment facility for Banglapay users

Banking

TBS Report
20 December, 2021, 06:50 pm
Last modified: 20 December, 2021, 06:49 pm

South Bangla Agriculture and Commerce (SBAC) Bank has inaugurated QR Merchant Payment facility for its digital wallet "Banglapay'' users under an agreement with e-commerce service and technology company SSL Commerz at the bank's head office. 

Now, "Banglapay'' customers can easily purchase and receive services by scanning the Bangla QR codes from more than 50,000 shops, restaurants, healthcare, entertainment and other service providers across the country, reads a press relase.

M Shamsul Arefin, Additional Managing Director, Altaf Hossain Bhuiyan, Deputy Managing Director, Md Abdullah, Head of Legal Affairs and Recovery Division of SBAC Bank, Ahmed Kamal Khan Chowdhury, Group Advisor of SSL Commerz its CEO  Reazul Islam alongside senior officials of both the organisations were also present on the occasion.

