SBAC Bank inks agreement with NEC Money Transfer 

Banking

TBS Report
04 September, 2022, 08:10 pm
Last modified: 04 September, 2022, 08:12 pm

An agreement was recently signed between South Bangla Agriculture & Commerce (SBAC) Bank Ltd and NEC Money Transfer Ltd for the purpose of increasing and disbursing inward foreign remittance flow. 

Mosleh Uddin Ahmed, Managing Director & CEO of SBAC Bank, and Ikram Farazy Alamgir, Chairman of the NEC Group, sign the agreement on behalf of their respective institutions at the Head office of the bank, reads a press release. 

As a result of this agreement, all expatriate  Bangladeshis located in 40 countries  including Italy, England, France and the Middle East can easily send money through NEC Company at low cost and can withdraw money from any Branch of SBAC Bank. 

Habibur Rahman, Additional Managing Director, Nurul Azim, Deputy Managing Director, Dr Anower Farazy, Director of NEC Remittance Company & Chairman of the Farazy Hospital, Mohammad Asadul Haque, SEVP & Head of Treasury, Masoodur Rahman, SEVP & Head of ICCD, Mazharul Hasan, VP& Head of International Division (CC), Mir Asif Ahmed Chowdhury, Head of Remittance including High officials of both organisation were present at the signing ceremony.

