SBAC bank inaugurates sub-branch in Farmgate

TBS Report
10 March, 2022, 05:00 pm
Last modified: 10 March, 2022, 05:08 pm

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

South Bangla Agriculture and Commerce (SBAC) Bank Limited inaugurated a sub-branch at Indira Road in Farmgate, Dhaka.

Mosleh Uddin Ahmed, managing director and CEO of the bank, inaugurated the sub-branch on Thursday (10 March 10), said a press release.

M Shamsul Arefin, additional managing director of the bank presided over the ceremony. Md Kafiluddin Bhuiyan, in-charge of the sub-branch, expressed his gratitude towards the new journey.

Md Altaf Hossain Bhuyan, deputy managing director of the Bank, Professor Harun Or Rashid, vice principal of Tejgaon College, Businessman Md Harunur Rashid and Advocate Shamsul Haque, and local politicians were present in the ceremony as special guests.

Among others, AKM Fazlur Rahman, principal of SBAC Bank Training Institute, SM Nashir Uddin, MD and CEO of SBAC Bank Investment Ltd, Mannan Bapari, head of FAD, Mohammad Shafiul Azam, head of Cards, ASM Hojaiffa Noman, head of Panthapath Branch, divisional heads and senior executives of the bank including local dignitaries were also present on the occasion.

 

