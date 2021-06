SBAC Bank inaugurates Islami banking windows

South Bangla Agriculture and Commerce (SBAC) Bank Limited has inaugurated Islamic Banking Windows named 'SBAC Islami Banking' on Wednesday.

The inauguration ceremony of the newly introduced Islamic banking service took place at its head office said an SBAC press release.

The Bank's Chairman SM Amzad Hossain; Moleh Uddin Ahmed, Managing Director and CEO of the Bank; SBAC Bank's Vice Chairman Talukdar Abdul Khaleque; Directors Captain M Moazzem Hossain and Eng. Md Moklesur Rahman; Shariah Supervisory Committee Chairman Maulana Abdur Razzak; Shariah Members M Farid Uddin Ahmad, Prof Dr Md Abul Kadir, Maulana Sadiqul Islam, Dr Md Mohabbat Hossain, Dr Mohammad Ruhul Amin Rabbani; Deputy Managing Directors Shafiuddin Ahmed and Md Kamal Uddin; Head of Islami Banking Division Md Abu Bayazid Sk and Senior executives of the bank were also present at the ceremony.

The following branches of the bank where Islamic banking services are available: Principal, Banani and Imamgonj Branch of Dhaka, Agrabad Branch of Chattoram, Islampur Branch of Sylhet, Khulna Branch, Bhomra Branch of Satkhira, Katakhali Branch of Bagerhat, Rajshahi Branch and Barishal Branch.