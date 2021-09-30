SBAC Bank holds 127th board meeting

South Bangla Agriculture and Commerce (SBAC) Bank Limited organised the 127th board of directors' meeting on Thursday.

SBAC Bank Chairman Abdul Kadir Molla presided over the meeting held at the head office of the bank in the capital, reads a press release.

The bank's directors Alhaj Mizanur Rahman, AZM Shofiuddin, Captain M Moazzam Hossain, Engr Md Moklesur Rahman, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammed Ayub, Anwar Hussain, Sk Shyedujjaman, Sakhawat Hussain, Independent Directors Dr Syed Hafizur Rahman, Mohammad Moqbul Hossain Bhuiyan and Managing Director and CEO of the Bank, Mosleh Uddin Ahmed were present in the meeting.

