SBAC Bank chairman SM Amjad resigns citing illness

Banking

TBS Report
21 September, 2021, 01:15 pm
Last modified: 21 September, 2021, 02:31 pm

SM Amjad Hossain. Photo: Collected
SM Amjad Hossain. Photo: Collected

SM Amjad Hossain, who allegedly laundered huge money, resigned as the chairman of South Bengal Agriculture and Commerce Bank Limited (SBAC) on Tuesday.

He submitted his resignation letter to the bank's board of directors citing physical illness as the reason for stepping down.

SM Amjad Hossain had been serving as the bank's chairman since 2013.

SBAC Bank Public Relations Officer Asadullah Galib said, "The bank's Chairman SM Amjad Hossain had written a letter to the board on 7 September expressing his intention to resign voluntarily citing his illness."

"He also advised to start the process of electing a new chairman," Galib added, saying that Amjad Hossain still remains the chairman as per the bank's rule.

The new chairman for the bank will be elected at the board meeting on 26 September.

Earlier on 19 August, the anti-corruption commission (ACC) decided to investigate allegations of money laundering and extortion against SM Amjad Hossain.

There are allegations against the SBAC bank chairman of misusing his power position and laundering money by opening various shell companies at home and abroad.

According to ACC, Amjad allegedly embezzled huge amounts of depositors' money through various corruption, irregularities and frauds behind import-export transactions and loans using the Khulna and Katakhali branches of the bank.

Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU) had frozen the accounts of Amjad, his wife Sufia Amjad and daughter Tazri Amjad on money laundering charges in March this year.

