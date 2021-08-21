SBAC Bank appoints Shamsul Arefin new AMD

Banking

TBS Report
21 August, 2021, 05:20 pm
Last modified: 21 August, 2021, 06:15 pm

SBAC Bank appoints Shamsul Arefin new AMD

M Shamsul Arefin has joined South Bangla Agriculture and Commerce (SBAC) Bank Limited as the additional managing director recently. 

Prior to joining SBAC Bank, Shamsul Arefin was the deputy managing director (DMD) and chief risk officer at NCC Bank Ltd, reads a press release. 

Shamsul Arefin started his banking career as a probationary officer of the Eastern Bank in 1994. 

Later, he also worked for One Bank, Shahjalal Islami Bank, Jamuna Bank and Premier Bank. 

During his banking career spanning over two decades, Shamsul Arefin served in different capacities including Head of Principal Branch and Head of different Divisions of those banks. 

He attended many training and workshops in both home and abroad.  

Shamsul Arefin completed his Bachelor of Commerce (Honors) from the Aligarh Muslim University, India and Master of Commerce (Finance) from the University of Dhaka with First class in both levels. Later, he did MBA (Finance) from North South University. 

