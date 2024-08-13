Salman F Rahman's son Shayan removed from post of IFIC Bank director

Ahmed Shayan Fazlur Rahman, son of Salman F Rahman, an adviser to the recently ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina, has been removed from the post of director of IFIC Bank due to loan default.

The Bangladesh Bank issued the order in a letter sent to the managing director of IFIC Bank on 11 August.

The central bank did not re-appoint Shayan as a director as he defaulted on a loan taken in the name of Esses Fashions Limited from IFIC Bank, reads the letter.

Earlier on 27 June, the Board of Directors of IFIC Bank requested Shayan's re-appointment during the bank's 47th Annual General Meeting. The central bank rejected the request as per Section 15 of Bank Company Act 1991.

Shayan's father Salman F Rahman, the private industry and investment adviser to Sheikh Hasina, is currently the chairman of IFIC Bank.