Rural bank deposits down by 22.56%: Bangladesh Bank

Banking

UNB
12 December, 2023, 05:55 pm
Last modified: 12 December, 2023, 06:06 pm

File photo of Bangladesh Bank. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS
File photo of Bangladesh Bank. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS

Bank deposits in rural areas have decreased by 22.56%, while urban deposits are up 6.37%, said the Bangladesh Bank in its latest report.

The total number of bank depositors until September 2023 stood at nearly 15 crore, according to the report published on Tuesday (12 December).

They deposited over Tk17 crore in their accounts during this period, the report said.

Among them, 1,13,586 bank account holders possess deposits of TK1 crore and above, totaling around Tk7.26 lakh crore. This signifies that these account holders collectively contribute 42.35% of the total deposits in the country's banking sector.

Till June 2023, the total number of depositors was over 14.59 crore with deposits amounting to Tk16.87 lakh crore in these accounts.

There were Tk1,13, 554 bank accounts with deposits of more than Tk1 crore.

