Rupnagar branch of Bank Asia renovated

Bank Asia has renovated its Rupnagar branch with a new look to provide the extended customer services.

Professor Dr Md Fayyaz Khan, vice-chancellor of Bangladesh University of Business and Technology (BUBT) and Md Arfan Ali, president and managing director of the bank, inaugurated the renovated branch recently, reads a press release.

Md Lokman Hossain, managing director of Aalok Healthcare and Hospital Ltd; Mohammad Borhanuddin and Mohammad Ziaul Hasan Molla, deputy managing directors of the bank along with branch managers and other high officials were present.