Rupali Bank signs Annual Performance Agreement with FID

Banking

TBS Report
30 June, 2022, 10:30 am
Last modified: 30 June, 2022, 11:09 am

Related News

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Annual Performance Agreement (APA) for fiscal 2022-23 has been signed between Rupali Bank Ltd and the Financial Institutions Division under the Ministry of Finance.

 

The agreement signing ceremony was held in the Financial Institutions Division conference room on Sunday (26 June), reads a press release. 

Secretary of Financial Institutions Division Sheikh Mohammad Salim Ullah and Managing Director & CEO of Rupali Bank Ltd Md Obayed Ullah Al Masud signed the agreement on behalf of the respective institutions.

Financial Institutions Division Secretary Sheikh Mohammad Salim Ullah was present there as the chief guest. Joint Secretary and Director of Rupali Bank Rukhsana Hasin, and Deputy Managing Director Mohammad Jahangir were present among others.

