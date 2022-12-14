Rupali Bank secures first place at National Cyber Drill - 2022

Rupali Bank Limited has been named the best bank at the National Cyber Drill - 2022, in the categories of banks and financial institutions.

Marking Digital Bangladesh Day, the Bangladesh Government's e-Government Computer Incident Response Team (BGD e-GOV CIRT) organised a two-day event, reads a press release.

Mohammad Jahangir, managing director and chief executive officer (CEO) of Rupali Bank, has thanked the RBL Cyber Warriors, the bank's team, for the win.

A total of 53 teams participated in the cyber drill competition.

The cyber drill was supervised by the Information and Communication Technology Division (ICT-Division) and the Bangladesh Computer Council.