Rupali Bank secures first place at National Cyber Drill - 2022

Banking

Press Release
14 December, 2022, 08:30 pm
Last modified: 14 December, 2022, 08:32 pm

Related News

Rupali Bank secures first place at National Cyber Drill - 2022

Press Release
14 December, 2022, 08:30 pm
Last modified: 14 December, 2022, 08:32 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Rupali Bank Limited has been named the best bank at the National Cyber Drill - 2022, in the categories of banks and financial institutions.

Marking Digital Bangladesh Day, the Bangladesh Government's e-Government Computer Incident Response Team (BGD e-GOV CIRT) organised a two-day event, reads a press release. 

Mohammad Jahangir, managing director and chief executive officer (CEO) of Rupali Bank, has thanked the RBL Cyber Warriors, the bank's team, for the win.

A total of 53 teams participated in the cyber drill competition.

The cyber drill was supervised by the Information and Communication Technology Division (ICT-Division) and the Bangladesh Computer Council. 

Rupali Bank / National Cyber Drill

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Courtesy

Bilmola launches One Piece themed helmets

11h | Wheels
Photo: Courtesy

Ford to sign off the GT with a 800hp track car

11h | Wheels
The Harrier isn’t designed to battle harsh terrain, unlike a few full fledged 4x4 SUVs. However, take it on casual highway drives and light rural off-roading, the crossover does the job in style and comfort. Photo: Asif Chowdhury

30,000km with the new Toyota Harrier

10h | Wheels
Benu intends for his Sreepur observatory to become a space research centre in future with the participation of famous astronomy researchers from home and abroad. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

When the stars aligned to bring an astro observatory to life

12h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Who will be the opponent of Argentina in final?

Who will be the opponent of Argentina in final?

23m | TBS SPORTS
Morocco's success magic

Morocco's success magic

2h | TBS SPORTS
Bipasha or Shomi, who does Taukire like?

Bipasha or Shomi, who does Taukire like?

3h | TBS Entertainment
Uttara University promises career and life oriented

Uttara University promises career and life oriented

5h | TBS Career

Most Read

1
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Bangladesh

One dead as BNP, police clash in Nayapaltan; Rizvi, Aman, Annie among many detained

2
Job opportunity at Embassy of Japan
Jobs

Job opportunity at Embassy of Japan

3
Maliha Fairooz. Illustration: TBS
Explorer

Maliha Fairooz, the Bangladeshi solo traveller who explored 100 countries

4
BB disburses Tk4,000cr as liquidity support to 5 Islami banks
Banking

BB disburses Tk4,000cr as liquidity support to 5 Islami banks

5
Bangladesh’s foreign debt more than triples in 10 years
Economy

Bangladesh’s foreign debt more than triples in 10 years

6
File photo: Reuters
Economy

How $9b offshore loans fuel dollar crisis