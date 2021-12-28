Rupali Bank ranks 2nd position in APA 2020-21

Rupali Bank Limited secured the second position for implementing the Annual Performance Agreement (APA) 2020-21.

The Finance Ministry awarded the state-owned bank at a function held at the ministry's conference room at the secretariat on Monday (27 December), said a press release.

Finance Ministry's Financial Institution Division Secretary Sheikh Mohammad Salim Ullah handed over the certificate and crest to the Rupali Bank Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Md Obayed Ullah Al Masud.

Rupali Bank Deputy Managing Director Mohammad Jahangir was also present on the occasion.