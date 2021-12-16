Rupali Bank pays homage to Bangabandhu on Victory Day

Rupali Bank Limited paid tribute to the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman on the occasion of the country's golden jubilee of independence and the Victory Day.

A deligation lead by Rupali Bank Chairman Kazi Sanaul Hoq and Managing Director and CEO Md Obayed Ullah Al Masud and high officials of the bank paid homage by placing wreath at the portrait of the Father of the Nation in front of Bangabandhu Memorial Museum on Thursday (16 December), said a press release.

Marking the birth centenary of Bangabandhu and the golden jubilee of Bangladesh's victory, the bank launched a website www.rupalibank.com.bd to ease the banking service for subscribers.

Earlier, the bank hoisted the national flag, sang the national anthem and laid a floral wreath at the portrait of Bangabandhu located at the bank's head office.