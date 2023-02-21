Rupali Bank officials pay homage to Language Martyrs 

State-owned Rupali Bank Limited paid homage to the martyrs of the historic Language Movement on the occasion of 'Shaheed Dibash' (Martyrs' Day) and the International Mother Language Day on Tuesday.

Rupali Bank Ltd Chairman Kazi Sanaul Hoq and Managing Director and CEO Mohammad Jahangir, Deputy Managing Directors Mohammad Hasan Tanvir and Md Shawkat Ali Khan along with Bank's general manager Harunur rashid, Md Shahedur Rahman, Md Foyez Alam laid a floral wreath to Central Saheed Minar in the capital Tuesday (21 February), reads a press release.