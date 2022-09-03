Rupali Bank MD pays tribute to Bangabandhu in Tungipara

The new Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer of Rupali Bank Limited, Mohammad Jahangir, paid tribute to Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at his mausoleum at Tungipara in Gopalganj.

He placed a wreath at Bangabandhu's grave and stood there for a while in solemn silence as a mark of profound respect to the memory of the architect of Bangladesh Independence, according to a press release issued on Saturday (3 September).

The Managing Director sought eternal peace for the departed soul of Bangabandhu.

At this time, he prayed for the good health, longevity and success of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Sheikh Rehana.