Rupali Bank inaugurates 3 ATM booths in Chattogram

Rupali Bank on Saturday (17 September) inaugurated three ATM booths at the commercial area branch, Agrabad corporate branch and Rupali Sadan corporate branch in Laldighi of the port city.

Managing Director and CEO Mohammad Jahangir inaugurated the new booth services in continuation of expansion of ATM and POS network.

The current MD announced a special programme of 100 days after taking charge of the bank.

Under this programme, various steps have been taken regarding the business development of the bank, collection of deposits, disbursement of loans, increase in remittance flow, collection of classified loans and providing better services to the customers.

