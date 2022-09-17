Rupali Bank inaugurates 3 ATM booths in Chattogram

Banking

TBS Report
17 September, 2022, 05:35 pm
Last modified: 17 September, 2022, 05:35 pm

Related News

Rupali Bank inaugurates 3 ATM booths in Chattogram

TBS Report
17 September, 2022, 05:35 pm
Last modified: 17 September, 2022, 05:35 pm
Rupali Bank inaugurates 3 ATM booths in Chattogram

Rupali Bank on Saturday (17 September) inaugurated three ATM booths at the commercial area branch, Agrabad corporate branch and Rupali Sadan corporate branch in Laldighi of the port city.

Managing Director and CEO Mohammad Jahangir inaugurated the new booth services in continuation of expansion of ATM and POS network.

The current MD announced a special programme of 100 days after taking charge of the bank.

Under this programme, various steps have been taken regarding the business development of the bank, collection of deposits, disbursement of loans, increase in remittance flow, collection of classified loans and providing better services to the customers.
 

Rupali Bank

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: TBS

Bangla translation of ‘Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan: Le Messager du Qawwali’ published

1h | Splash
Scimitar Babbler on grass. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Scimitar Babbler basking: ‘It seemed a thrill of pleasure’ 

7h | Panorama
David Fickling. Sketch: TBS

Former colonies should do more than just abolish the monarchy

9h | Panorama
Can yuan replace the ‘mighty’ dollar?

Can yuan replace the ‘mighty’ dollar?

10h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

A couple's dream of a library with books instead of Denmohar

A couple's dream of a library with books instead of Denmohar

1h | Videos
Vladimir Putin narrowly survives assassination attempt

Vladimir Putin narrowly survives assassination attempt

4h | Videos
Incredible mountain goats effortlessly climb 13,000-ft

Incredible mountain goats effortlessly climb 13,000-ft

5h | Videos
Teen makes record breaking solo flight around the world

Teen makes record breaking solo flight around the world

21h | Videos

Most Read

1
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Bangladesh-born Nabeel is disrupting NYC’s food delivery industry

2
Shakib Al Hasan’s company involved in stock manipulation
Stocks

Shakib Al Hasan’s company involved in stock manipulation

3
Mama Fuchka. Photo: Saqlain Rizve
Food

The Best ‘Fuchkawalas’ of Dhaka

4
Illustration: TBS
Education

Skill gaps between academia and industry widening

5
Hiru, associates fined Tk10.89cr for share manipulation
Stocks

Hiru, associates fined Tk10.89cr for share manipulation

6
Central bankers’ refusal to embark into ‘hard helicopter money’ experiment have been a good idea. Photo: Reuters
Economy

Dollar capped at Tk108 for remitters, Tk99 for exporters