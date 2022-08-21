Rupali Bank holds training on Fintech and Blockchain Technology

A training workshop titled "Digital Transformation of Banking: Fintech and Blockchain Technology" was held on Saturday (20 August) under the initiative of Rupali Bank Training Academy.

Rupali Bank Chairman Kazi Chanaul Haque inaugurated the training workshop, reads a press release.

Managing Director and CEO of the bank Obayed Ullah Masud participated as a negotiator in the training workshop.

Information technology expert Habibullah N Karim discussed fintech and blockchain technology in the workshop.

Bank director Mohammad Delwar Hossain, deputy managing director Mohammad Jahangir, Md Senior executives of the bank including Shaukat Ali Khan, Khan Iqbal Hossain and Principal of RBTA Mohammad Safayet Hossain were present.

