Rupali Bank holds review meeting on Annual Performance Agreement

TBS Report
03 June, 2022, 10:00 pm
Last modified: 03 June, 2022, 10:02 pm

Rupali Bank holds review meeting on Annual Performance Agreement

A quarterly progress review meeting of Rupali Bank's Annual Performance Agreement 2021-2022 was held on Thursday (2 June). 

Managing Director and CEO of the bank Obayed Ullah Al Masud was present as the chief guest at the meeting held at the bank's head office, reads a press release. 

He provides various guidelines for achieving 100% success in various indicators of the Annual Performance Agreement. 

The meeting was presided over by APA Team Chief Deputy Managing Director Mohammad Jahangir. 

Also present were the bank's Deputy Managing Directors Shawkat Ali Khan, Khan Iqbal Hossain, and APA Focal Point Officer and General Manager Harunur Rashid. 

The general managers of ten divisional offices, including the local offices, were virtually attached to it.
 

