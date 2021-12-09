Rupali Bank holds human chain on Int Anti-Corruption Day

Rupali Bank Limited held a human chain against corruption on Thursday (9 December), marking the International Anti-Corruption Day as part of the 'Anti-Corruption Commission' programme.

Rupali Bank Deputy Managing Director Shawkat Ali Khan attented the programme held in Motijheel, said a press relese.

Deputy General Managers of the bank, MN Ali Imam, Anisur Rahman, and Sarwar Hossain also attended the event.

The International Anti-Corruption day was celebrated across the country under the theme "Your right, your role: Say 'no' to corruption!"