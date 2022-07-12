Rupali Bank greets Bangladesh Bank new governor

Rupali Bank has greeted the new governor of Bangladesh Bank Abdur Rouf Talukder.

Rupali Bank Deputy Managing Director Mohammad Jahangir welcomed the 12th governor of the central bank with a bouquet of flowers at his office in Bangladesh Bank, reads a press release.

Abdur Rouf Talukder, a senior secretary at the finance ministry, was appointed the new governor of the Bangladesh Bank for a four-year term on 11 June. He took charge of the central bank on Tuesday (12 July).

