Rupali Bank greets Bangladesh Bank new governor

Banking

TBS Report
12 July, 2022, 09:30 pm
Last modified: 12 July, 2022, 09:30 pm

Related News

Rupali Bank greets Bangladesh Bank new governor

TBS Report
12 July, 2022, 09:30 pm
Last modified: 12 July, 2022, 09:30 pm
Rupali Bank greets Bangladesh Bank new governor

Rupali Bank has greeted the new governor of Bangladesh Bank Abdur Rouf Talukder. 

Rupali Bank Deputy Managing Director Mohammad Jahangir welcomed the 12th governor of the central bank with a bouquet of flowers at his office in Bangladesh Bank, reads a press release. 

Abdur Rouf Talukder, a senior secretary at the finance ministry, was appointed the new governor of the Bangladesh Bank for a four-year term on 11 June. He took charge of the central bank on Tuesday (12 July). 
 

Rupali Bank

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Special Prawn Biryani

Special Prawn Biryani

1d | Magazine
Photo: Courtesy

Eid Recipe: Chocolate Soufflé Cake with Vanilla Ice Cream

1d | Magazine
Photo: Courtesy

Eid recipe: Beef Rendang

1d | Magazine
Photo: Courtesy

Eid recipe: Turkish Tepsi Kebab

1d | Food

More Videos from TBS

Sri Lanka leader flees as protesters storm home

Sri Lanka leader flees as protesters storm home

1h | Videos
James Webb Space Telescope discovers the unknown

James Webb Space Telescope discovers the unknown

1h | Videos
Unrest in Sri Lanka, what next?

Unrest in Sri Lanka, what next?

1h | Videos
What happens to Larry when Boris leaves

What happens to Larry when Boris leaves

10h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Africa

Uganda discovers gold deposits worth 12 trillion USD

2
The sea beach in Kuakata. Photo: Syed Mehedy Hasan
Explorer

Five places in Southern Bangladesh you could visit via Padma Bridge

3
Area-wise load shedding schedule will be announced: PM
Bangladesh

Area-wise load shedding schedule will be announced: PM

4
Representational image.
World+Biz

6 major countries that went bankrupt in recent times

5
Rolls Royce seized in Dhaka for evading import duty
NBR

Rolls Royce seized in Dhaka for evading import duty

6
Padma Bridge opens up investment spree in south
Industry

Padma Bridge opens up investment spree in south