Rupali Bank gets ICMAB corporate award

Banking

TBS Report 
01 January, 2022, 07:20 pm
Last modified: 01 January, 2022, 07:23 pm

Rupali Bank gets ICMAB corporate award

Rupali Bank Limited has won the Silver Award of Institute of Cost and Management Accountants of Bangladesh (ICMAB) Best Corporate Award-2020 in the State Bank Banking category.

Kazi Sanaul Haque, chairman of the bank, received the award from Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi MP, at a function at Hotel Le Méridien Dhaka on 30 December, reads a press release.

BSEC Chairman Prof Dr Shibli Rubaiyat-ul-Islam and Rupali Bank DMD Md Shawkat Ali Khan were present on the occasion.
 

