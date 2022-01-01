Rupali Bank gets ICMAB corporate award

Rupali Bank Limited has won the Silver Award of Institute of Cost and Management Accountants of Bangladesh (ICMAB) Best Corporate Award-2020 in the State Bank Banking category.

Kazi Sanaul Haque, chairman of the bank, received the award from Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi MP, at a function at Hotel Le Méridien Dhaka on 30 December, reads a press release.

BSEC Chairman Prof Dr Shibli Rubaiyat-ul-Islam and Rupali Bank DMD Md Shawkat Ali Khan were present on the occasion.

