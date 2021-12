Rupali Bank Limited has distributed blankets among 500 cold-hit poor people at Shakipur upazila in Tangail.

Rupali Bank Ltd Deputy Managing Director (DMD) Md Shawkat Ali Khan distributed the blankets among the cold-stricken people of the upazila's Taktarcala area on 17 December, said a press release.

Local union parishad chairman Md Gias Uddin, several officials of the bank, social activists were present at the programme.