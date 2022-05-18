Rupali Bank, BB signs agreement to assist cinema hall owners

Banking

TBS Report
18 May, 2022, 06:30 pm
Last modified: 18 May, 2022, 06:32 pm

Rupali Bank, BB signs agreement to assist cinema hall owners

Rupali Bank has signed an agreement with Bangladesh Bank to provide refinancing scheme facility to cinema hall owners. 

The agreement was signed on Wednesday(18 May) in the conference room of Bangladesh Bank's Department of Off-site Supervision.

Rupali Bank Managing Director and CEO Obaid Ullah Al Masud and GM of Bangladesh Bank's Department of Off-site Supervision. Anwarul Islam signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organizations.

As a result, cinema hall owners will get the benefit of refinancing scheme of Bangladesh Bank from Rupali Bank for renovation, modernization and construction of new cinema halls to bring back the lost tradition of film industry.

Rupali Bank GM said at the time. Golam Mortuza, DGM of Bangladesh Bank's Department of Off-site Supervision Mohammad Aminur Rahman Chowdhury, Joint Director. Lutful Haider Pasha and SM Khaled Abdullah and DGM of Rupali Bank's General Loans and SMEs Ramesh Chandra Sikder and SPO AKM Farukul Islam were present.

