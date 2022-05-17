Rumee A Hossain re-elected as board executive committee chairman of Bank Asia

TBS Report
17 May, 2022, 08:55 am
Last modified: 17 May, 2022, 10:25 am

Picture: Courtesy
Picture: Courtesy

Rumee A Hossain has been re-elected as the Chairman of the Executive Committee of the Board of Directors of Bank Asia Limited in the 473rd meeting of the Board of Directors held recently.

He is one of the Sponsor Directors of the Bank, said a press release. 

Rumee A Hossain is a graduate in Mechanical Engineering and an MBA in International Business Management.

He has more than 28 years of business experience in several industries such as electronics, telecom, pharmaceuticals, IT and publishing. He is the Managing Director of Rangs Industries Ltd. (Distributor of Toshiba and Samsung) and Romask Limited.

