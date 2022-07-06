Rumee Ali leaves AB Bank

Banking

TBS Report
06 July, 2022, 05:20 pm
Last modified: 06 July, 2022, 05:24 pm

Related News

Rumee Ali leaves AB Bank

TBS Report
06 July, 2022, 05:20 pm
Last modified: 06 July, 2022, 05:24 pm
Muhammad A (Rumee) Ali
Muhammad A (Rumee) Ali

Muhammad A (Rumee) Ali has left the post of chairman at AB Bank on Wednesday.

He made the official announcement first in a letter to the bank's staff, then at the bank's annual general meeting (AGM) at Sonargaon Hotel in the capital on Wednesday (6 July).

"The last three years have not been easy for the board of directors. The bank needs capital. I repeatedly asked the owners to increase the capital but they did not pay attention," Muhammad A (Rumee) Ali told The Business Standard.

"I cannot move the bank forward without fresh capital, so I decided to leave," he added.

The Board of AB Bank Limited appointed Muhammad A (Rumee) Ali as its Chairman on 20 April in 2019.

AB Bank posted an 82% year-on-year growth in its consolidated net profit in 2021.

According to its annual disclosure, the bank's consolidated profit increased to Tk71.68 crore, from Tk39.43 crore in 2020. Its earnings per share stood at Tk0.86 and net asset value per share at Tk30.59.

During the January-March quarter of 2022, its consolidated profit grew 19% to Tk15.16 crore, which was Tk12.74 crore in the same time as the previous year.

The bank also recommended 2% cash and 3% stock dividends for its shareholders.

Top News

AB Bank / chairman / resignation

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The sea beach in Kuakata. Photo: Syed Mehedy Hasan

Five places in Southern Bangladesh you could visit via Padma Bridge

8h | Explorer
Genex Infosys Limited is the country&#039;s largest call centre with more than 2,000 seats and full-set equipment. Photo: Courtesy

How domestic demand made Genex Infosys a BPO industry leader

9h | Panorama
The OPEC+ group of 23 oil-exporting countries met virtually on Thursday. Photo: Bloomberg

OPEC+ did its job, but don’t expect it to disappear

1d | Panorama
Mirza Abdul Kader Sardar with AK Fazlul Haque, Chief Minister of Bengal, at Haque&#039;s reception at the Lion Cinema, Dhaka, 1941. Photo: Collected

Panchayats: Where tradition clings to survival

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Is Donbas Putin’s next target?

Is Donbas Putin’s next target?

53m | Videos
Hajj Journey: it took more than one year to complete the Hajj

Hajj Journey: it took more than one year to complete the Hajj

1h | Videos
Photo: TBS

Cristiano Ronaldo looking for a new challenge

7h | Videos
Tufan, Sultan catch attention of the buyers

Tufan, Sultan catch attention of the buyers

7h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Africa

Uganda discovers gold deposits worth 12 trillion USD

2
TBS Illustration
Education

Universities may launch online classes again after Eid

3
Meet the man behind 'Azke amar mon balo nei'
Splash

Meet the man behind 'Azke amar mon balo nei'

4
Build Dhaka East-West Elevated Expressway, relocate kitchen markets: PM
Bangladesh

Build Dhaka East-West Elevated Expressway, relocate kitchen markets: PM

5
File Photo: BSS
Energy

India pulls out of LoC funding for part of Rooppur power transmission work

6
Illustration: TBS
Interviews

‘No Bangladeshi company has the business model for exporting agricultural product’