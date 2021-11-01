Rubana Parveen promoted to GM of Agrani Bank

TBS Report
01 November, 2021, 03:10 pm
Last modified: 01 November, 2021, 03:11 pm

Rubana Parveen
Rubana Parveen

Rubana Parveen has been promoted to the post of General Manager of Agrani Bank Limited. 

Prior to her promotion, she served as Deputy General Manager and Head of Foreign Remittances at the Head Office. 

Rubana started her banking career in 1993 by joining Agrani Bank as a Senior Officer. 

Currently, she is posted at Sylhet Circle. 

Born into an aristocratic family in Kushtia, Rubana Parveen received her honours and masters degrees in Mathematics from Jahangir Nagar University and later did MBA from Dhaka University. 

She participated in numerous training and workshops at home and abroad. Rubana has a good reputation as an honest and efficient banker.

