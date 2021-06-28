Ron Sikder loses National Bank directorship over loan defaults

Ron Haque Sikder, who was a director at the National Bank, lost his directorship post due to his loan defaulter status.

The development came as the Bangladesh Bank on Sunday refused to extend his directorship due to not having a CIB (Credit Information Bureau) clearance.

Two directors of National Bank applied to Bangladesh Bank for extension of directorship. Of them, Ron was found to be a defaulter, said Md Serajul Islam, executive director and spokeperson of the central bank.

So, his directorship was not renewed, he added.

However, another director Parveen Haque Sikder got an extension for three years.

Ron Haque Sikder is the son of Zainul Haque Sikder, former chairman of National Bank who died recently.