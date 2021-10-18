Robi Axiata teams up with AB Bank to offer free Internet data

Banking

TBS Report
18 October, 2021, 05:25 pm
Last modified: 18 October, 2021, 05:29 pm

AB Bank and Robi Axiata have signed an agreement under which the bank will give away free internet data to the selected customers of the bank.

The women customers will also enjoy this privilege as a part of AB's initiative of women empowerment, reads a press release issued by the bank.

Abdur Rahman, deputy managing director of AB Bank and Md Adil Hossain Noble, Chief Enterprise Business Officer of Robi Axiata Ltd, signed the agreement in the presence of Sajjad Hussain, additional managing director of the bank. 

The event was also attended by senior executives of both the organizations.

 

