Rick Sikder loses National Bank directorship over loan defaults

Rick Haque Sikder lost his directorship post at National Bank due to his loan defaulter status.

The development came as the Bangladesh Bank on Sunday refused to extend his directorship due to not having a CIB (Credit Information Bureau) clearance.

Two directors of National Bank applied to Bangladesh Bank for extension of directorship. Of them, Rick was found to be a defaulter, said Md Serajul Islam, executive director and spokeperson of the central bank.

So, his directorship was not renewed, he added.

However, another director Parveen Haque Sikder got an extension for three years.

Rick Haque Sikder is the son of Zainul Haque Sikder, former chairman of National Bank who died recently.

In our previous report, we mistakenly identified him as Ron Haque Sikder. We offer sincere apologies for the mistake.