Rick Sikder loses National Bank directorship over loan defaults

Banking

TBS Report
28 June, 2021, 08:45 pm
Last modified: 29 June, 2021, 10:04 am

Related News

Rick Sikder loses National Bank directorship over loan defaults

TBS Report
28 June, 2021, 08:45 pm
Last modified: 29 June, 2021, 10:04 am
Rick Sikder loses National Bank directorship over loan defaults

Rick Haque Sikder lost his directorship post at National Bank due to his loan defaulter status.

The development came as the Bangladesh Bank on Sunday refused to extend his directorship due to not having a CIB (Credit Information Bureau) clearance.

Two directors of National Bank applied to Bangladesh Bank for extension of directorship. Of them, Rick was found to be a defaulter, said Md Serajul Islam, executive director and spokeperson of the central bank.

So, his directorship was not renewed, he added.

However, another director Parveen Haque Sikder got an extension for three years.

Rick Haque Sikder is the son of Zainul Haque Sikder, former chairman of National Bank who died recently.

In our previous report, we mistakenly identified him as Ron Haque Sikder. We offer sincere apologies for the mistake.

Economy / Top News

Ron Haque Sikder / directorship / National Bank

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TBS Today: Public suffering during lockdown

TBS Today: Public suffering during lockdown

15h | Videos
TBS Today: Transport workers in distress due to lockdown

TBS Today: Transport workers in distress due to lockdown

16h | Videos
TBS Current Affairs: Announcement of lockdown and restlessness among people

TBS Current Affairs: Announcement of lockdown and restlessness among people

16h | Videos
Horrific blast at Dhaka's Maghbazar: 7 killed, hundreds injured so far

Horrific blast at Dhaka's Maghbazar: 7 killed, hundreds injured so far

16h | Videos

Most Read

1
Evaly...reckless or clever?
Economy

Evaly...reckless or clever?

2
Brac Bank | Evaly Online Shopping
Banking

Brac Bank bans transaction with Evaly, 9 merchants using its cards

3
Evaly faces no risk: CEO
Interviews

Evaly faces no risk: CEO

4
The bubbles of e-commerce
Economy

The bubbles of e-commerce

5
Nationwide strict lockdown from Monday
Covid-19 in Bangladesh

Nationwide strict lockdown from Monday

6
FILE PHOTO: A 3D plastic representation of the Facebook logo is seen in this illustration in Zenica, Bosnia and Herzegovina, May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic//File Photo
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi company Kutumbari issues legal notice against Facebook