Revenue account for project loans must be opened in lending bank: BB

The Bangladesh Bank has made it mandatory for borrowers of project loans to open their revenue accounts in the same bank from which they take the loans.

The central bank's move aims to reduce the risk regarding loan recovery and to increase the monitoring of banks on their distributed loans, according to a Bangladesh Bank circular issued on Thursday.

In the case of lending from multiple banks to a single project, the revenue account must be opened in the lead arranger bank.

According to the circular, if the project's revenue exceeds the amount of loan instalments, borrowers will be able to open revenue accounts in other banks, subject to the permission of the lender bank or financial institution.

The Bangladesh Bank circular stated that recently, it has been observed that some borrowers are depositing the revenue of their projects in banks other than the lending institution, increasing the risk for lenders to collect instalments and monitor the loan.

A senior official of the Bangladesh Bank said, "Most of the large borrowers of the banks are clients of project loans. They default on hundreds of crores of taka after taking loans from banks against different types of projects, contributing to the increase in bad loans for the banks instead of adding to their revenue."

He also added that lenders sometimes fail to collect instalments from loans given to good projects due to opening the revenue account in another bank, as lenders remain unaware of how much revenue the project garners.

Welcoming the Bangladesh Bank's move, he said it will be easier to adjust the loan instalments from the revenue account.

The managing director of a private bank told TBS, "In the case of project loans, the revenue account should be opened in the lending bank. But some borrowers used to misuse their power and deposited their revenue to other banks, disrupting the debt recovery process."

The banker added that this also often happens because there is no branch of the lending bank in the area where the borrower has set up the project. Therefore, many borrowers were forced to bring revenue to other banks.

This is no longer needed as borrowers can now send instalments to any bank instantly through Internet banking and mobile financial services, he said.