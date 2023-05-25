Reserves plummet below $30 billion

Banking

TBS Report
25 May, 2023, 10:05 pm
Last modified: 25 May, 2023, 10:04 pm

Related News

Reserves plummet below $30 billion

TBS Report
25 May, 2023, 10:05 pm
Last modified: 25 May, 2023, 10:04 pm
Reserves plummet below $30 billion

The reserves of the Bangladesh Bank have once again fallen below the $30 billion mark, just weeks after reaching it with the World Bank's $507 million budget support.

As of Thursday, reserves stood at $29.93 billion, as the central bank sold $59 million to banks to cover government imports payments.

This decline follows a previous drop below $30 billion on 9 May, when a payment of $1.18 billion through the Asian Clearing Union (ACU) for the March-April import bill contributed to the decrease.

Bankers are increasingly worried as the measures implemented by the central bank to address the dollar crisis have not yielded the desired results.

To tackle the situation, the Bangladesh Bank is considering establishing a single rate for the dollar while allowing the market to determine its price.

In March, as part of a $4.7 billion loan package, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) set a minimum requirement of $22.947 billion in net reserves, which Bangladesh failed to meet.

The IMF has also set subsequent net reserve floors of $24.462 billion by June, $25.316 billion by September, and $26.411 billion by December.

However, the central bank is looking at foreign sources as a hope to increase the net reserves by June as per the conditions of the IMF.

Economy / Top News

reserves

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

How will the new US visa policy affect Bangladesh?

How will the new US visa policy affect Bangladesh?

2h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Plants with painted leaves: Exploring the exquisite beauty of Begonias

11h | Earth
Illustration: TBS

'We could invest and mobilise $5 billion in the next five years': IFC Regional Vice President, Asia and the Pacific

14h | Panorama
Photo: Ahashanul Rajib

Mohammad Shoaib: The last of Bangladesh's cinema poster painters

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

In an interview given to TBS Lt. Col. Mohammad Tajul Islam Chowdhury

In an interview given to TBS Lt. Col. Mohammad Tajul Islam Chowdhury

3h | TBS Stories
New US visa policy introduced to promote free and fair elections in Bangladesh

New US visa policy introduced to promote free and fair elections in Bangladesh

6h | TBS Today
Nation pays tribute to poet Nazrul

Nation pays tribute to poet Nazrul

6h | TBS Stories
Overcome disappointment and place on the Forbes list

Overcome disappointment and place on the Forbes list

2h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Private helicopter service launched in Ctg

2
End of zero tax!
NBR

End of zero tax!

3
7 Bangladeshis in Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia 2023 list
Bangladesh

7 Bangladeshis in Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia 2023 list

4
Dhaka south to turn Dholaikhal reservoir into a park
Bangladesh

Dhaka south to turn Dholaikhal reservoir into a park

5
Malaysian ship docks at Mongla port with 926 luxurious cars
Bangladesh

Malaysian ship docks at Mongla port with 926 luxurious cars

6
Nagad builds hope on Tk510cr bond, incurs Tk625cr loss
Economy

Nagad builds hope on Tk510cr bond, incurs Tk625cr loss