Reserves now at $19.52 billion: Bangladesh Bank

Banking

TBS Report
28 November, 2023, 08:40 pm
Last modified: 28 November, 2023, 08:48 pm

File Photo: Reuters
File Photo: Reuters

The Bangladesh Bank has said the country's reserves, according to the IMF calculation method, stands at $19.52 billion. 

It said the BPM6 calculation was based on the accounting method of the International Monetary Fund, which excluded local investment. 

It said the gross reserve was $25.16 billion.

The reserve calculated under the BPM6 method is immediately usable, while the gross reserve is also usable subject to realisation of investment.

Therefore, the entirety of the $19.52 billion was usable.

