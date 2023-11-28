Reserves now at $19.52 billion: Bangladesh Bank

The Bangladesh Bank has said the country's reserves, according to the IMF calculation method, stands at $19.52 billion.

It said the BPM6 calculation was based on the accounting method of the International Monetary Fund, which excluded local investment.

It said the gross reserve was $25.16 billion.

The reserve calculated under the BPM6 method is immediately usable, while the gross reserve is also usable subject to realisation of investment.

Therefore, the entirety of the $19.52 billion was usable.