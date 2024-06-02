Remittance rises by 32% in May ahead of Eid-ul-Adha
The amount of remittance year-on-year rose to $2.25 billion
Remittance inflow to Bangladesh rose by 32.35% in May this year as the country's expats and migrant workers send more money home ahead of Eid-ul-Azha.
Confirming the matter, central bank spokesperson Md Mezbaul Haque said the amount of remittance year-on-year rose to $2.25 billion.
According to data from the Bangladesh Bank, the remittance received in the same period last year was $1.7 billion.
This month's remittance was 10.29% higher than April this year, the period of Eid-ul-Fitr.
In March, Bangladesh received $2.04 billion in remittances.