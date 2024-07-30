Regular banking hours from tomorrow

30 July, 2024
Besides, the stock market will also operate as per its normal schedule (10am-2.30pm)

30 July, 2024, 06:20 pm
Representational image. File Photo: TBS
Representational image. File Photo: TBS

All banks will run their operations as per their regular timing (10am to 6pm) from tomorrow (31 July).

Transactions will take place from 10am to 4pm from tomorrow, according to a circular issued by the Bangladesh Bank.

Besides, the stock market will also operate as per its normal schedule (10am-2.30pm).

Banking operations were completely suspended for a three-day period owing to public holidays last week. Once curfew restrictions were relaxed, banks reopened with limited services for five consecutive working days this week.

At least 150 people have been killed in quota reform protests, according to Home Minister Asaduzzaman Kamal.

 

