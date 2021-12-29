RAKUB receives accolade for implementing incentives announced by PM Hasina

Bangladesh Bank (BB) has given a letter of appreciation to Rajshahi Krishi Unnayan Bank (RAKUB) commending them for implementing incentive packages announced by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Bangladesh Bank Governor Fazle Kabir handed over the accolade to Rajshahi Krishi Unnayan Bank Managing Director Abdul Mannan at the bankers' meeting held at BB's Jahangir Alam auditorium on Tuesday (28 December).

RAKUB received the letter of appreciation for distributing 100% CMSME loan of the incentive package.