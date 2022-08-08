Rafiqul Islam made new MD & CEO of Shimanto Bank 

Rafiqul Islam has been appointed as Managing Director & CEO of Shimanto Bank Limited.

Prior to this appointment, he was the Managing Director & CEO (CC), Deputy Managing Director and Chief Operating Officer of the bank in different tenure.

He has been serving Shimanto Bank from its inception.

Islam started his banking career as a probationary officer with Uttara Bank in 1996.

He also served NRB Bank and Eastern Bank at various capacities in his 26 years of service in the banking sector.

Islam completed his post-graduation from University of Dhaka in International Trade & Business.

He did MBA from University of New Castle, USA Islam completed exclusive Courses & Training on 'Risk Management for Corporate Leaders' from Harvard Business School (Harvard University), USA; 'Business, International Relations and the Political Economy' from he London School of Economics and Political Science, UK; 'International Business and Banking' from Leeds Beckett University, United Kingdom; 'Business & Leadership Development Program' from Saskatchewan University, Canada; 'International Trade & Business' from Federation University, Australia and ACBA from IBA (University of Dhaka).