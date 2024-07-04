Pvt credit growth reaches 10.35% in May, slightly exceeding BB target

Banking

Sakhawat Prince
04 July, 2024, 10:45 pm
Last modified: 04 July, 2024, 10:49 pm

Related News

Pvt credit growth reaches 10.35% in May, slightly exceeding BB target

Bankers attributed this rise to increased import activities driven by Eid-ul-Adha

Sakhawat Prince
04 July, 2024, 10:45 pm
Last modified: 04 July, 2024, 10:49 pm
Illustration: TBS
Illustration: TBS

Private sector credit growth in May 2024 saw a slight increase, reaching 10.35%, up by 0.45 basis points from the previous month.

Bankers attributed this rise to increased import activities driven by Eid-ul-Adha.

In April, private credit growth was at 9.90%, the lowest in the previous five months, as per the central bank's weekly selected economic indicators report.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The central bank has set a target of 10% for private sector lending for the first six months of this year (January to June). However, by May, more credit than the target set by the central bank went to the private sector.

Syed Mahbubur Rahman, managing director of Mutual Trust Bank, told The Business Standard, "Private sector credit growth increased in the months preceding Eid-ul-Fitr and Eid-ul-Adha due to a rise in imports of essential goods and various other products.

"Credit growth might decrease in the coming days due to the slowdown of the country's economy and global market, causing businesses to be cautious about new expansions. The current contractionary monetary policy has led to loan interest rates exceeding 14%, making businesses wary of taking on new loans." 

According to the Bangladesh Bank report, Bangladesh saw its highest Letter of Credit (LC) openings in 23 months, amounting to $6.83 billion in May, amid an ongoing foreign exchange crisis. 

The previous highest LC opening was recorded in June 2022, $7.02 billion. Since then, fluctuating dollar exchange rates and the domestic currency, the taka, have generally led to a decreasing trend in LC openings.

A treasury head of a state-owned bank told The Business Standard, "Due to the central bank's imposition of import LC margins, imports have significantly decreased over the past two years.

"Currently, monthly LC openings are over $5 billion, resulting in a consistent decline in private credit growth for the past one and a half years." 

"During the 2021-22 fiscal year, importers brought in about $8 billion worth of goods per month, with private credit growth nearing 14%. Now, private credit growth fluctuates, occasionally increasing due to higher imports during the two Eids," he said.

The banker also noted that businesses are now very cautious about expanding as foreign orders for garment products have dropped by nearly 30%. "Moreover, leaving the loan interest rates to the market has led to customer loan interest rates approaching 15%," he added.

Central bank data shows that in the first nine months (July-March) of the current 2024 fiscal year, LC openings and settlements decreased by 1.87% and 12.59%, respectively, compared to the same period in the previous fiscal year. 

In the first nine months of FY 2023, LC settlements amounted to $56.44 billion, while it reached $49.34 billion in the first nine months of the current fiscal year.

In the nine months of the current financial year, Capital Machinery's LC and settlement fell by 24.68% to $2.12 billion. Besides, the import settlement of Industrial Raw Materials decreased by 21.87% to $1.62 billion.

According to central bank data, private credit growth was 12.62% in January 2023. Since then, it consistently decreased until September, rising slightly to 10.09% in October, only to decline again in November. However, there was marginal growth in December compared to November.

In the ongoing monetary policy, the central bank has revised all money supply targets downward, including reducing the private sector credit growth target to 10% for June from the previous 11%.

A senior official from the central bank said that the interest rate-based policy for the upcoming July-December period would be announced next week. The new monetary policy will continue to target inflation by reducing money supply, he added.

"The central bank aimed to keep inflation at 7.5% by June, but this target was not met. According to IMF staff country reports, the central bank will maintain a contractionary stance in the new monetary policy and might increase the policy rate from 8.5% to 9%, the official said.

According to a Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics report, between June 2023 and May 2024, the 12-month average inflation rate stood at 9.73%, much higher than the central bank's target of 7.5% for the outgoing fiscal year 2023-24. 

The government aims to contain the Consumer Price Index (CPI) to 6.5% for FY25.

 

Bangladesh / Top News

Private Credit Growth / Bangladesh / Banking

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

An Irrawaddy Dolphin breaches the water near Monpura, Hatiya. Though called a ‘river dolphin’, it is actually an oceanic dolphin that lives in brackish water near coasts, river mouths, and estuaries. PHOTO: MUNTASIR AKASH

Securing a safe future for the river dolphins of Bangladesh

15h | Earth
Generally, in summer, we need 250-260 million litres of water per day. But this year, it is over 280 million litres. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

The future of Dhaka's water

1d | Panorama
On left, CNG run autorickshaw driver Mohammad Miraz, and on left the 16-inch fan he installed in the CNG for Tk500 so that his passengers get some air during hot days. Photos: Md Tajul Islam

This CNG driver bought a 16-inch fan for his passengers to beat Dhaka heat

1d | Features
Sketch: TBS

Sabbir wants to take you from doom-scrolling to informative health content

1d | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

Ukraine attack on Russian nuclear power plant

Ukraine attack on Russian nuclear power plant

2h | Videos
Capital markets are bullish after budget-centric volatility

Capital markets are bullish after budget-centric volatility

3h | Videos
Anti-quota protest: Students blocked Jamalpur Express train for 2 hours

Anti-quota protest: Students blocked Jamalpur Express train for 2 hours

4h | Videos
Israel vs. Hezbollah, which way the conflict is going?

Israel vs. Hezbollah, which way the conflict is going?

4h | Videos