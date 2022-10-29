Public hearing held with participation of Karmasangsthan Bank, BHBFC and RAKUB

A public hearing was held with the participation of the stakeholders on 29th October 2022 at District Commissioner's meeting room, Panchagarh, organized by Karmasangsthan Bank, Bangladesh House Building Finance Corporation (BHBFC) and Rajshahi Agricultural Development Bank (RAKUB).

Sheikh Mohammad Salim Ullah, Secretary of the Ministry of Finance, Department of Financial Institutions, was present as the chief guest in the public hearing.

Professor Dr Md Salim Uddin, Chairman at the Board of Directors of BHBFC; Zahidul Haque, Managing Director at Rakub; Shirin Akhter, Managing Director at Karmasangsthan Bank and Md Abdul Mannan, Managing Director at BHBFC, were present as special guests.

There was a discussion on the improvement of the service quality of the bank with the participation of the stakeholders of the banks while Panchagarh Deputy Commissioner Zahurul Islam presided over the meeting.

Senior officials of the aforementioned banks were present.