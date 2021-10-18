Pubali Bank signs MoU with Best Electronics 

Banking

TBS Report
18 October, 2021, 03:25 pm
Last modified: 18 October, 2021, 03:28 pm

Related News

Pubali Bank signs MoU with Best Electronics 

TBS Report
18 October, 2021, 03:25 pm
Last modified: 18 October, 2021, 03:28 pm
Pubali Bank signs MoU with Best Electronics 

For the credit card holders of Pubali Bank Ltd. Best Electronics Ltd is offering EMI facility for purchasing products from Best Electronics showrooms at zero percent interest. 

To this end, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was officially signed between Best Electronics Ltd and Pubali Bank Ltd yesterday.

Shafiul Alam Khan Chowdhury, Managing Director and CEO of Pubali Bank Ltd, Mohammad Ali, Additional Managing Director and CEO, Asim Kumar Roy, General Manager and Division Head were present on the occasion.

Best Electronics Ltd was represented by Syed Asaduzzaman, Managing Director, MM Ferdous, Executive Director, Md Zakir Hossain, General Manager, Emlak Hossain Jasim, Moslem Uddin Babu and senior executives of both the companies.
 

Corporates

Pubali Bank / Best Electronics 

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Comilla's incident is conspiratorial

Comilla's incident is conspiratorial

20h | Videos
Sadid spin wowed Little Master Sachin

Sadid spin wowed Little Master Sachin

20h | Videos
Sky is open but little freedom of flying

Sky is open but little freedom of flying

1d | Videos
How drinking milk is harmful for your body?

How drinking milk is harmful for your body?

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Bangladesh gets 13,881 new millionaires in one year
Bangladesh

Bangladesh gets 13,881 new millionaires in one year

2
Bangladesh gaining 20 sq-km land a year
Bangladesh

Bangladesh gaining 20 sq-km land a year

3
Sachin Tendulkar shares viral video of six-year old leg-spinner from Barishal
Sports

Sachin Tendulkar shares viral video of six-year old leg-spinner from Barishal

4
Rajshahi MP requests airline to provide hand fan for passengers
Bangladesh

Rajshahi MP requests airline to provide hand fan for passengers

5
Bangladesh’s GDP to surpass those of Denmark, Singapore, Hong Kong by 2025
Economy

Bangladesh’s GDP to surpass those of Denmark, Singapore, Hong Kong by 2025

6
Syed Alamgir. Illustration: TBS
Interviews

Alamgir raring to repeat another magic for Akij