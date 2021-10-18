Pubali Bank signs MoU with Best Electronics 

For the credit card holders of Pubali Bank Ltd. Best Electronics Ltd is offering EMI facility for purchasing products from Best Electronics showrooms at zero percent interest.

To this end, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was officially signed between Best Electronics Ltd and Pubali Bank Ltd yesterday.

Shafiul Alam Khan Chowdhury, Managing Director and CEO of Pubali Bank Ltd, Mohammad Ali, Additional Managing Director and CEO, Asim Kumar Roy, General Manager and Division Head were present on the occasion.

Best Electronics Ltd was represented by Syed Asaduzzaman, Managing Director, MM Ferdous, Executive Director, Md Zakir Hossain, General Manager, Emlak Hossain Jasim, Moslem Uddin Babu and senior executives of both the companies.

